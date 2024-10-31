Edinburg Lady Bobcats take down Edinburg North to share district title
The Lady Bobcats will share the District 31-6A volleyball title with Edinburg North after their win against the Lady Cougars winning 3 sets to 1.
Edinburg North took a strong lead in the first set, winning 25 - 13. Come the second set, the Lady Bobcats came back stronger with an early 3-0 lead turning into a 25-14 second set win. Edinburg then went on to win sets 3 and 4, taking the win of the night and sharing the district title with the Lady Cougars.
