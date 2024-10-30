x

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
6 hours 21 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 9:04 AM October 30, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days