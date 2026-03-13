4 adults, 2 juveniles charged in connection with Elsa shooting
The Elsa Police Department has arrested six individuals in connection with a shooting.
The incident occurred on March 8 at around 8:32 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Ricky Crossland. Witnesses reported seeing several vehicles leaving the area at that time; no injuries were reported.
According to a news release, four adults and two juveniles were charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.
RELATED STORY: Elsa Police Department investigates shooting, no injuries reported
The adults were identified as 19-year-old Francisco Beltran of Elsa, 26-year-old Victoria Maya De La Cruz of Elsa, 17-year-old Kayly Jarely Diaz-Perez of Edcouch, and 18-year-old Dulce Huerta of Edcouch.
Beltran's bond was set at $300,000, De La Cruz was issued a $100,000 bond, Diaz-Perez was issued a $20,000 bond, and Huerta was issued a $100,000 bond.
The news release identified the juveniles as 15-year-old males.
The adult suspects were taken to the Hidalgo County jail, and both juveniles were taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 956-262-4721.
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