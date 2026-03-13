Largest pickle festival coming to the Valley for the first time

Photo courtesy of In A Pickle Festival.

The In A Pickle Festival will be coming to the Rio Grande Valley for the first time in April.

The event, Texas' largest pickle festival, will be in the Valley on April 18 and April 19 at the Rio Grande Valley Fairgrounds, located at 1000 North Texas Avenue in Mercedes, according to a news release.

The festival began as a small celebration in the Houston area before growing into a Texas-sized tradition.

The news release said the festival will feature more than 200 vendors, 20 to 30 pickle canners with classic and outrageous flavors, live music and entertainment, pet parades, creative merchandise and pickle-inspired foods along with interactive experiences for the whole family.

The festival will be held on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors interested in setting up a booth can apply here and tickets to the festival are available here.