Congressman Gonzalez accepting submissions for Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Congressional Art Competition.

Gonzalez is encouraging South Texas high school students in Texas' 34th Congressional District to submit their work.

The winning artwork will receive national recognition, be featured on the official Congressional Art Competition website, and be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol, according to a news release.

The deadline to enter is April 10 at 5 p.m.

The news release said all entries must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design, and execution.

Submissions should arrive framed and cannot exceed 26 inches by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds.

According to the news release, acceptable mediums for two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

- Drawings: colored pencil, graphite, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal. It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.

- Collages: must be two-dimensional

- Prints: lithographs, silk screen, block prints

- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

- Computer-generated art

- Photographs

Any entry that is copied from an existing photo or image that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of competition rules and will not be accepted, according to the news release.

Artwork may be delivered to any of Congressman Gonzalez’s district offices during regular business hours:

Brownsville

835 E. Levee Street, 6th Floor

Weslaco

255 S. Kansas Street

For more information, click here.