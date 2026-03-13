McAllen International Airport to offer non-stop flights to Monterrey

Many Rio Grande Valley residents may have family in Monterrey and may visit often.

Non-stop flights to Monterrey from the McAllen International Airport are set to kick off in late March, providing another way for visitors to travel there.

Airport officials announced the new service on Thursday. The route will be operated by Mexico-based carrier, Aerus.

"For people from Monterrey and the region of Monterrey, it's one of the top destinations for both business, leisure, and [visiting friends and relatives]," Aerus CEO Javier Herrera said.

The city says their goal for this move is provide travelers a convenient and efficient route to northern Mexico.

"Based on what we see, I think the opportunity is going to be there for the expansion of this airline," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

Before this announcement, the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport was the only airport that offered direct flights to Monterrey.

The non-stop flights to Monterrey are set to start on Friday, March 27.