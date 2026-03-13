Brownsville to host birding festival for the first time in 20 years
The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April.
The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding, but this will mark Brownsville's first birding festival in 20 years.
It's a chance to learn about natural habitats located in the city, and how to protect them.
"For our locals, we want to ensure that everyone is doing their part. It is a healthier opportunity to see birds and ensure that this is a birding hotspot for decades to come," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said.
The fun starts April 10 at Gladys Porter Zoo.
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