Suspect admits to starting car fire due to 'marital problems,' Cameron County Sheriff's Office says

Gilberto Montemayor (Mugshot courtesy of the Cameron County Inmate List)

A man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle fire that spread to a home in San Benito.

According to a news release, 69-year-old Gilberto Montemayor told police he was experiencing marital problems and admitted to setting his vehicle on fire.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 7:22 a.m. in the 27000 block of Kornegay Road.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office made contact with Montemayor who explained he had called his wife and became upset when she did not answer her phone, according to the news release. Montemayor said he left several voicemail messages threatening to burn his vehicle.

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Montemayor said he retrieved a gasoline container and poured gasoline onto his vehicle, which was parked inside the garage, according to the news release. He then used matches to ignite the vehicle, causing the fire to spread to the garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

According to the news release, Montemayor's wife said she had been having ongoing issues with her husband and had been staying at a relative's house.

Montemayor was arrested and taken to the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center. He is facing charges of arson and terroristic threat.