Mercedes mom charged with injury to a child after infant suffers fractured elbow
A Mercedes mom has officially been charged with injury to a child.
Police say Leslie Zamora admitted to fracturing her 2-month-old child's elbow. They say she told them she yanked her daughter's arm after she began crying out of hunger.
RELATED STORY: Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib
Police say the baby girl also had an old rib fracture.
Zamora is being held on a $100,000 bond.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Public Library hosting trick or treat trail event
-
City of McAllen ranks #1 in terms of cost of living in...
-
Businesses looking forward to Valle Vista Mall redevelopment project in Harlingen
-
Mercedes mom charged with injury to a child after infant suffers fractured...
-
Sharyland ISD marching bands still performing at state level despite UIL reprimand