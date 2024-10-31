Mercedes mom charged with injury to a child after infant suffers fractured elbow

A Mercedes mom has officially been charged with injury to a child.

Police say Leslie Zamora admitted to fracturing her 2-month-old child's elbow. They say she told them she yanked her daughter's arm after she began crying out of hunger.

Police say the baby girl also had an old rib fracture.

Zamora is being held on a $100,000 bond.