Businesses looking forward to Valle Vista Mall redevelopment project in Harlingen

Harlingen business owners are reacting to plans to redevelop the Valle Vista Mall.

More than half of the mall is empty, and there is also no longer a food court.

The Harlingen City Commission and the Economic Development Corporation wants to make changes. They're working with a legal consulting firm to bring the area back to life.

One business is looking forward to the changes, and they hope these plans will attract more businesses.

"We'd love for the city to come in and take over, to kind of revive that mall because like I said it's a great location, and we'd love to see more retail shops coming there," The Rockin Cue Area Manager Leo Cortez said.

Harlingen plans to hire a legal firm to look at potential challenges the city could face in redeveloping the mall. They'll also provide the city with solutions on how to overcome them.

They are also looking to get input from the residents.