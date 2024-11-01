Harlingen city leaders in talks to redevelop Valle Vista Mall
Harlingen city leaders announced plans to hire a consulting firm to help them redevelop Valle Vista Mall.
The mall has been plagued by issues in the past, and currently has empty retail spots.
Harlingen city leaders made the decision Tuesday with members of the city economic development corporation.
The legal consulting firm will look into any legal challenges they could face with redesign. City commissioners and the EDC also want to work together to find private investors to help make the redevelopment project a possibility.
Orlando Campos, CEO of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, said residents often ask about the mall.
“Unfortunately, over the years it's fallen into a disarray, similar to what other malls throughout the country have experienced,” Campos said.
Once the consulting firm presents their findings, input from the public will be sought.
