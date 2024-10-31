Sharyland ISD marching bands still performing at state level despite UIL reprimand

Sharyland High School and Sharyland Pioneer High School marching bands are still eligible to advance and perform at the state competition despite being reprimanded for violating UIL practice rules.

The accusations came from Porter Early College High School Principal Mary Solis. She claimed both Sharyland high schools pulled students out of class, a UIL guideline violation, to practice for the UIL Area G Marching Contest and also having students practice for over an hour during the school day.

A virtual meeting to discuss these allegations was held on Tuesday; Sharyland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Elaine Howard attended the meeting.

The UIL Area G Executive Committee said they decided to issue a "private reprimand" to both Sharyland ISD marching bands.

Sharyland ISD released a statement that said the district immediately launched a "thorough internal review" of their band practice schedules and district procedures.

The statement said, "while the committee issued Sharyland ISD a reprimand, it affirmed that our band's eligibility to advance and perform at the state competition remains valid."

The state competition is scheduled for November 4 in San Antonio.

"Sharyland ISD strongly upholds its commitment to instruction and academic excellence. We couldn’t be more proud of our talented students and the tremendous effort they have put into their many successes throughout this year’s marching band season. We are deeply grateful for the support from our Sharyland ISD parents and the community, especially our band directors and program leadership, who help make our programs thrive," the district said in the statement said.

The UIL Area G Executive Committee issued the statement below:

"The UIL Area G Executive Committee is aware of the rule violation allegations involving high school bands within the Sharyland ISD. These allegations were addressed in a formal hearing at the local level, where the Committee reviewed testimonies provided by representatives from Brownsville ISD and Sharyland ISD. Based on the evidence and testimonies presented, the UIL Area G Executive Committee issued penalties deemed appropriate under UIL guidelines. This case is now considered closed, and there will be no further comment or action from the UIL Area G Executive Committee."