Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales

The Sharyland Lady Rattlers and the McAllen Lady Bulldogs will share the 31-5A district title after both teams won in the district finale. The two district rivals will both finish the regular season with 15-1 records.

Sharyland took a sweep over PSJA North while McAllen High fought tooth and nail to pull out a thriller over McAllen Memorial in five sets.

"I think it's just the tradition that's been going," Sharyland head volleyball coach Lydia De Leon said after the victory. "Our seniors have done a real good job embracing the little ones that have stepped up and the expectation of winning and that's what they do."

The teams split their two respective matchups this season, with McAllen High winning in a sweep back on September 3rd and Sharyland winning a five-set battle on October 5th.

The Sharyland Lady Rattlers finished off the season with a 37-3 overall record while McAllen High posted a 23-11 mark when including the non-district season.

Both teams are set to compete in the UIL volleyball playoffs this November.