Hawksbill sea turtle, Bagua, adjusting well at South Padre Island
Sea Turtle Inc's newest resident, a Hawksbill sea turtle named Bagua, is adjusting well to her new home, according to her caretakers.
It's only been a week since she arrived at the island and despite being nearly completely blind, Bagua has already been swimming around, eating her food and has also found a favorite napping spot.
RELATED STORY: Sea Turtle Inc. at South Padre Island welcomes Hawksbill sea turtle
Bagua was a victim of poaching, which is how she lost her eyesight. She relocated from the Puerto Rico Zoo to South Padre Island in order to receive specialized care.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Public Library hosting trick or treat trail event
-
City of McAllen ranks #1 in terms of cost of living in...
-
Businesses looking forward to Valle Vista Mall redevelopment project in Harlingen
-
Mercedes mom charged with injury to a child after infant suffers fractured...
-
Sharyland ISD marching bands still performing at state level despite UIL reprimand