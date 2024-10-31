Hawksbill sea turtle, Bagua, adjusting well at South Padre Island

Sea Turtle Inc's newest resident, a Hawksbill sea turtle named Bagua, is adjusting well to her new home, according to her caretakers.

It's only been a week since she arrived at the island and despite being nearly completely blind, Bagua has already been swimming around, eating her food and has also found a favorite napping spot.

Bagua was a victim of poaching, which is how she lost her eyesight. She relocated from the Puerto Rico Zoo to South Padre Island in order to receive specialized care.