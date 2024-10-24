Sea Turtle Inc. at South Padre Island welcomes Hawksbill sea turtle

Sea Turtle Inc. now has a new resident turtle and her job will be raising awareness about poaching.

The non-profit welcomed the new Hawksbill sea turtle.

The 20-year-old female is called Bagua, and she suffered injuries related to poaching in the Gulf of Mexico. She's been housed at wildlife centers in Puerto Rico and now moved to South Padre Island.

"Bagua was captured by poachers, and unfortunately they passed, in order to control her, they passed wires through her eyes to hook her, to carry her on. As a result of that, she completely lost one of her eyes, and she's 80 percent blind on the other eye," CEO of Sea Turtle Inc. Wendy Knight said.

The public can visit Bagua at Sea Turtle Inc at the island, she is expected to be a permanent resident.