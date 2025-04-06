Hidalgo County Precinct 4 employee arrested in connection with deadly shooting

An employee for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that killed a woman, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Solis said 44-year-old Jorge Saldana-Gonzalez was arrested at a home in Edinburg at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to Solis, officers responded to the Sandra's Bar on Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her abdomen area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to Solis.

The investigation is ongoing.