Hidalgo County Precinct 4 employee arrested in connection with deadly shooting

1 hour 5 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025 Apr 6, 2025 April 06, 2025 10:42 AM April 06, 2025 in News - Local

An employee for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that killed a woman, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Solis said 44-year-old Jorge Saldana-Gonzalez was arrested at a home in Edinburg at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to Solis, officers responded to the Sandra's Bar on Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her abdomen area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to Solis.

The investigation is ongoing.

