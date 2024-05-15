x

Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Stray storm PM, temps in the 90s

6 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, May 15 2024 May 15, 2024 May 15, 2024 7:56 AM May 15, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days