Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs

1 hour 45 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 11:41 PM April 30, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring them 28-0 between their two game sweep to open the UIL softball playoffs.

It's Weslaco's fourth straight Bi-District title. Now they face San Antonio Holmes in the Area round. Click on the video above for more on the Lady Panthers season.

