Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring them 28-0 between their two game sweep to open the UIL softball playoffs.
It's Weslaco's fourth straight Bi-District title. Now they face San Antonio Holmes in the Area round. Click on the video above for more on the Lady Panthers season.
