Weslaco's Pablo Cadena signs with Texas Lutheran University Football

1 hour 12 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 4:02 PM May 02, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Pablo Cadena signed his letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University. Watch the video above for more.

