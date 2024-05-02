Medical license reinstated for Harlingen doctor found not guilty of manslaughter

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan. Photo credit: Valley Baptist Health System

A Harlingen doctor who was acquitted of a manslaughter charge last month had his medical license reinstated, records from the Texas Medical Board show.

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan was found not guilty of manslaughter on April 15. He had been on trial for six days when the verdict came in.

Hassan was accused of causing the death of 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez in an April 26, 2023, in an auto-pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Ed Carey Drive and Pease Street when a red pickup truck driven by Hassan hit Sanchez while she was in the crosswalk, according to the indictment.

Harlingen police previously said Hassan stopped to help at the scene.

Hassan’s medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board following his October 2023 indictment.

The Texas Medical board website shows the suspension on Hassan’s medical license was rescinded on April 18.