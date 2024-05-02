Medical license reinstated for Harlingen doctor found not guilty of manslaughter
A Harlingen doctor who was acquitted of a manslaughter charge last month had his medical license reinstated, records from the Texas Medical Board show.
Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan was found not guilty of manslaughter on April 15. He had been on trial for six days when the verdict came in.
Hassan was accused of causing the death of 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez in an April 26, 2023, in an auto-pedestrian crash.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North Ed Carey Drive and Pease Street when a red pickup truck driven by Hassan hit Sanchez while she was in the crosswalk, according to the indictment.
Harlingen police previously said Hassan stopped to help at the scene.
Hassan’s medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board following his October 2023 indictment.
The Texas Medical board website shows the suspension on Hassan’s medical license was rescinded on April 18.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Mr. Goodbar, the Shepherd mix
-
City of Edinburg celebrates National Day of Prayer with special breakfast
-
Birding community concerned over South Padre Island convention center expansion
-
Smart Living: Staying cyber-smart on the internet
-
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Baseball Bi-District game preview
-
Weslaco's Pablo Cadena signs with Texas Lutheran University Football
-
McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
-
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field