CCSO: Suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting disabled person in San Benito

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a disabled person in San Benito.

Deputies with the sheriff's office made contact with the victim's daughter, who said her uncle, identified as 49-year-old Ronaldo Ramirez Jimenez, had assaulted her father and then left the location.

The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with the victim and observed he had bruising, swelling to his left eye and was bleeding from his nose.

Deputies took several witness statements regarding the assault and based on the evidence, a warrant was issued for Jimenez, according to the sheriff's office.

Jimenez was located at a mechanic shop in San Benito on April 29. He was then transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.