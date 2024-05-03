McAllen Metro to receiving $6 million in federal funds

An estimated two thousand people use McAllen Metro every day, and the bus service says bus fares and local city taxes aren’t enough to help pay for all operation costs.

McAllen Transit Department Assistant Director Robert De León said McAllen Metro will soon receive $6 million in federal funds.

“That's what keeps our buses rolling, it keeps this facility open,” De Leó said of the funds from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill.

De León says the added funding comes as Metro McAllen plans to open a new bus terminal on North 23rd Street this summer.

Public bus services across the Rio Grande Valley — including Brownsville and Harlingen — are getting $18 million in total from the same funding.

