Family member confirms identities of McAllen High School mariachi students detained by ICE

A relative of the family detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including two McAllen mariachi students, has confirmed their identities.

Denise Robles is a distant relative of the mother who was detained.

Robles said the parents are Luis Antonio Gamez and Emma Guadalupe Cuellar. Their children are 18-year-old Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, 14-year-old Caleb Gamez-Cuellar and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar.

Antonio and Caleb are part of McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro group.

Robles said the family was called to a meeting by ICE on February 25 when they were taken into custody. It was unclear what the reason for the meeting was.

The family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 under the CBP One Program. Robles said they were fleeing violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Robles said Antonio is being held at a detention facility in Raymondville while the rest of the family is in a detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

Channel 5 News reached out to the McAllen Independent School District for any comment on the siutation, and they released the following statement:

"Out of respect for the privacy of minors and because this is not a district matter, McAllen ISD cannot comment on the situation."

Mariachi Oro allegedly had to drop out of a competition following their bandmates' detention, but a McAllen ISD spokesperson said they "could not confirm anything at this time" and will try to release a more detailed statement on Monday.

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez spoke out against the family's detention and released the following statement:

"This family followed the appropriate process and procedures, yet this Administration is actively tearing them apart. They are proven, contributing members of our community. I call on this Administration and every member of our South Texas Congressional Delegation to speak out against this senseless cruelty and fight to keep this family together," Gonzalez said.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz also released a statement regarding the incident.

"The Gamez-Cuellar family’s story breaks my heart. South Texans know better than anyone that we can secure our border and still treat people with dignity — these are not competing values. I have repeatedly urged that enforcement target those who actually threaten our communities, not good, law-abiding, talented people who are working through the legal process. My office is closely monitoring their situation and we are doing all we can."

