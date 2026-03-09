Elsa Police Department investigates shooting, no injuries reported

The Elsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:32 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Ricky Crossland Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing several vehicles leaving the area, including a white pickup truck, a dark-colored SUV and a black Honda passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows, according to police. The vehicles were traveling eastbound on W Ricky Crossland Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.