Elsa Police Department investigates shooting, no injuries reported
The Elsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened at around 8:32 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Ricky Crossland Avenue.
Witnesses reported seeing several vehicles leaving the area, including a white pickup truck, a dark-colored SUV and a black Honda passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows, according to police. The vehicles were traveling eastbound on W Ricky Crossland Avenue.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.
More News
News Video
-
Protest held for McAllen family detained by ICE
-
Starr County residents deal with aftermath following weekend storm
-
Photographer's Perspective: Maintaining anonymity
-
Donna Police Department creates bike patrol unit to improve safety
-
Family member confirms identities of McAllen High School mariachi students detained by...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe embarks on conference tournament after historic season
-
UTRGV baseball falls 13-6 in game three against New Orleans
-
PSJA North finished 4-1 in Louie Alamia Baseball Showcase in Edinburg
-
UTRGV's Sergio Lopez dominates on the mound with 13 K as team...
-
Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after...