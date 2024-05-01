x

McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field

2 hours 6 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 11:19 PM April 30, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is heading to Texas Lutheran after signing his national letter of intent to the join the bulldogs track and field team.

He's a multi-sport athlete, and made big strides in his final year as a mustang. Watch his story in the video above.

