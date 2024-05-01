McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is heading to Texas Lutheran after signing his national letter of intent to the join the bulldogs track and field team.
He's a multi-sport athlete, and made big strides in his final year as a mustang. Watch his story in the video above.
