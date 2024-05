McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship

MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen High girls track & field team won the 5A Region 4 Championship Title. The first valley girls team to accomplish that since the late 1970's.

The lady bulldogs will be competing at State this Friday at UT's Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin. Click on the video above for more on the McAllen High's Track & Field journey to State.