Man pleads guilty to deadly McDonald's shooting in Alamo

Alberto Angel Medina (Mugshot from Hidalgo County Records)

The man accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in a McDonald's parking lot in Alamo pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Alberto Angel Medina waived his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to 45 years in prison with 533 days of jail credit, according to court records.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 20, 2024. Alamo police officers arrived at the parking lot, located at 1018 West Frontage Road, and found a man with gunshot wounds to his body in the middle of the road.

Two other individuals were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr. and Christina Montemayor are both facing murder charges. They are scheduled for a court appearance on March 31.