Upgrades at Linn-San Manuel volunteer fire station complete
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Linn-San Manuel volunteer fire station.
The station is located in the middle of brush country, and they handle some significant fires, so they needed a better space to park and protect emergency vehicles.
The upgrades will also benefit the Texas A&M Forest Service, which also helps fight brush fires.
"We added some bays, we added a larger turning lane so that they could get in here with that big equipment, and we also added a portable building so that they could house their staff here at the Linn-San Manuel Fire Station," Hidalgo County Commissioner Pct. 4 Ellie Torres said.
County officials say those upgrades cost about $350,000.
