Man sentenced for smuggling meth in car batteries

A Mexican national illegally residing in Edinburg was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth.

Pedro Castillo-Lopez, 40, pleaded guilty on March 9 to possession with intent to distribute approximately 31.83 pounds, according to a news release.

The arrest happened back in October 2021. Lopez arrived at a hardware store parking lot in Harlingen, according to the release.

Lopez approached another vehicle with two commercial vehicle batteries, according to the release.

Authorities were able to confiscate the batteries. They then broke one open and found "what tested positive for the characteristics of heroin and meth," according to the release.

Castillo was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.