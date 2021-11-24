McAllen business booming this Thanksgiving season compared to last year

Some local small businesses are booming this holiday season, a much different scene than a year ago.

The staff at PJs Pies in McAllen is busy preparing desserts for dinner tables across the Valley.

"We typically do about 1,000 pies last year," said owner Brian Anthony. "This year, we did about 1,500 and we did them faster, we did them in larger quantities for our clients because families are getting together instead of ordering one pie for just the immediate family, they were getting three or four pies because family is coming over.”

Anthony said this past year has had its challenges. A t the peak of the pandemic, Anthony says he had to furlough employees and shut down for a month. But over time, those challenges transformed into victories.

The restaurant now relocated to a bigger space on 10th St.

“We did hire a lot more people," Anthony said. "We’re probably twice as many that we had employed at our other location.”

Anthony said he's grateful to see more customers and to see people get together again.