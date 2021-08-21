McAllen ISD teacher named as finalist for elementary teacher of the year

A McAllen ISD alum learned she is one of six educators in the running for Texas elementary teacher of the year.

Jennifer Han, a 4th grade teacher at Seguin Elementary, called this nomination a huge honor, especially with the challenges educators faced during the pandemic.

"We're going through really uncertain times but you can be certain that all educators out there are working their behinds off to receive our kids," Han said. "I'm just beyond blessed. I feel like my heart is going to come out of my chest right now."

Han is focused on welcoming her students back to the classroom while she waits for the teacher of the year awards ceremony on Oct. 15, when the winner will be announced.