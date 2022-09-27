Memorial Middle School in Edinburg temporarily put on lockdown due to suspicious vehicle in nearby neighborhood

Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

Memorial Middle School in Edinburg was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious person in a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, according to a statement from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The middle school was placed on lockdown at around noon. The scene is currently secure and the lockdown has been lifted, the district said.

School officials say the suspect was never on school grounds, adding that students were not in danger and are safe.

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg confirmed officers responded to an incident on the 2800 block of East Rogers Road.

Officials say it was an isolated incident and added that there is no danger to Memorial Middle School or the surrounding area.