Mission man pleads not guilty in alleged role in western Hidalgo County bribery scheme

A Mission man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accusations of attempting to tamper with the testimony of a witness in a bribery investigation involving several officials in western Hidalgo County.

Jorge O’Cana Jr. was arrested Tuesday. According to the criminal indictment against him, O’Cana Jr. is accused of attempting to “influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of Antonio Gonzalez III in an official proceeding…regarding a bribery scheme involving contracts awarded to Performance Services Inc. by local government entities in Hidalgo County.”

Court records show Gonzalez III was arrested in April and entered a plea agreement on two counts of violating the travel act by using a cell phone to promote and facilitate a bribery scheme.

O’Cana Jr. is the latest individual facing charges regarding the investigation into PSI – an energy savings firm alleged to be at the center of a scheme involving several Hidalgo County officials accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks in exchange for the granting of contracts with the company.

Those arrested include two former trustees and an employee with the La Joya Independent School District and two officials with the city of Peñitas.