Mother and 2-year-old daughter remain in critical condition following Los Fresnos crash

A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter remain hospitalized in critical condition following a Sunday crash in Los Fresnos, according to a relative.

Erika Castillo is the mother of the 23-year-old woman — Sasha — and grandmother of the toddler — Ximena. She spoke with Channel 5 News and said she’s been holding on to hope that Sasha and Ximena will recover.

“I'm looking at them laying down in their bed, and I can't do anything about it,” Castillo said.

Sasha and Ximena were nearly home when they were involved in a crash. Castillo said they are both currently intubated.

“They can't breathe on their own, the baby has brain damage,” Castillo said. “My daughter, she broke her clavicle, her pelvis and her femur."

Castillo said Sasha went into surgery on Tuesday for her injuries.

“I went to go visit my granddaughter here in the hospital and I tell her, ‘hola bebe,' and she moves her eyebrows,” Castillo said.

The crash happened on Highway 100 about half a mile east of Los Fresnos City Hall.

A total of five people were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a green pick-up truck driven by Sasha’s common-law husband and Ximena’s father was heading toward South Padre Island when it lost control and crashed into an incoming pickup truck occupied by two people.

A spokesperson for the Los Fresnos Police Department said officers smelled alcohol on the driver of the green pick-up truck. The driver admitted to police he drank alcohol before driving.

“The father of the baby did speak to my brother, and he said that he was sorry,” Castillo said.

Castillo said doctors believe her daughter will be able to come home in a couple of weeks

Police said they are waiting for the results of a toxicology report before they make an arrest.

