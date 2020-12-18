Pharr Police launch anti-drunk driving campaign "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over"

This holiday season, the Pharr Police Department is starting a campaign called "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" in an effort to remind everyone about the dangers of drunk driving.

Michael Mendoza, a deputy chief for the Pharr Police Department said driving while intoxicated has some serious consequences.

"In reference to a DWI charge that is a Class B in most cases and everything would be handled through the city of Pharr municipal court," Mendoza said. "All I can say is I can't stress it enough just be patient on the roadways don't drink and drive, give yourself some extra time to get where you are going this holiday season."

The National High Traffic Safety Administration advises people to have a plan.

• Before drinking, plan a safe and sober ride home.

• Don't let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

• If you're hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

• Always wear your seat belt. It's your best defense against impaired drivers.

