Photographer’s Perspective: Every story presents a challenge
Working in news means finding creative ways to tell a compelling story that's useful to viewers.
Channel 5 News photographers are often gathering lots of elements on tight deadlines.
That's where teamwork comes in.
Here's Carlos Mendoza for this week's photographer's perspective.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball