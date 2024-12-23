x

Photographer’s Perspective: Every story presents a challenge

December 23, 2024

Working in news means finding creative ways to tell a compelling story that's useful to viewers. 

Channel 5 News photographers are often gathering lots of elements on tight deadlines.

That's where teamwork comes in. 

Here's Carlos Mendoza for this week's photographer's perspective.

