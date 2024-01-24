x

Pre-registration for Heroes for Heart 5K nearly closing

Wednesday, January 24 2024
By: Dina Herrera Garza

February is just a few weeks away, and it's Heart Health Month, and one way to keep your heart healthy is by staying active.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing Tom Castaneda joins Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give details about the upcoming Heroes With Heart 5K.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 and pre-registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 26.

To register, click here.

