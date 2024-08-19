x

Primer día de clases para estudiante del distrito escolar de Sharyland

Primer día de clases para estudiante del distrito escolar de Sharyland
4 hours 32 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2024 Aug 19, 2024 August 19, 2024 11:24 AM August 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En Noticias RGV continuamos con nuestra cobertura de regreso a clases y por ello nuestra reportera Thalia Doe Bravo que se encuentra en Sharyland donde este lunes se reanudaron las actividades escolares.

Conversamos con Nancy Barboza, portavoz de Sharyland ISD

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days