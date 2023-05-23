Property owners affected by April 28 storm eligible for low-interest loans

All property owners in the Rio Grande Valley can now apply for low-interest loans if they were affected by the April 28 windstorm.

The Small Business Administration approved the governor's request for help on Monday. Storm victims in all four Valley counties are now eligible for Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The strong winds caused damage to homes, even destroying one mobile home in Peñitas that displaced a family. Businesses were also damaged and trees were even uprooted.

If your home or business was damaged during that storm you can apply for low-interest loans online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.