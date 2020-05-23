Protesters rally for lifting all COVID restrictions on Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - As more sectors of the Texas economy reopened from the freeze of the coronavirus pandemic, a few dozen anti-government demonstrators rallied at the state Capitol to demand that all limitations be lifted. The “Texas Freedom Rally” Saturday featured speakers who called for Texas to remain “open and free” and for an end to what they call the “unconstitutional” policies related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That illness has struck at least 54,000 Texans, killing at least 1,500 since mid-March.

