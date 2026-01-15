x

Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
11 hours 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 11:05 AM January 15, 2026 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days