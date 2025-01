Punks distribute toys to children in need for Three Kings Day in Mexico City

Volunteers known as the Punk Kings load a truck to distribute toys, clothes and pinatas to disadvantaged children in celebration of Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As a teenage punk 35 years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos wanted to show his mother that his lifestyle wasn't just about dressing in chains and spikes and listening to loud, accelerated music.

So he started a project called Kings Punks, where he collected and distributed toys for children living on the street on Three Kings day, also known as Epiphany, when children in Mexico typically receive gifts from the three wise men.

"The bases of punk are mutual support and solidarity," the 50-year-old said Sunday night as the gift drive was in full swing.

Over the years many volunteers have joined his effort. Sporting black t-shirts from their favorite bands, black boots and glimmering piercings, the punks handed out scooters, dinosaurs and other gifts to children in the streets of Mexico's capital early Monday.

"Dealing with children and the way you get attached and can be supportive to them — that is priceless," said Escobar, who is known locally as El Picos. "As we tell people: We don't want diplomas, recognition or anything. We are punks, and that's why we do it."

In more recent years, Escobar has expanded beyond just the places he knows Mexican families are living in the streets to also include some of Mexico City's migrant encampments.

Lucha libre wrestler Peter Punk – black tights and green and white mask – joined as well, participating in brief wrestling bouts on the pavement at each stop. Volunteers also string up a candy-filled piñata for children to bash.

One of the volunteers is shoemaker Marcos Grande. This year, he brought seven pairs of his boots to give away.

"The satisfaction of the children, bringing them a gift, a joy because many children do not have it, that is what is satisfying, taking it to where sometimes it does not reach, where they do not have the three kings but now here are friends, the group, the punks," he said.