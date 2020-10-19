Queen Isabella Causeway road closures set for this week
The Queen Isabella Causeway will be shutting down to one lane due to repairs starting on Monday.
TxDot Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz said they want to make sure that people know that access is going to be open, but there will be one lane closed every now and then in certain segments.
The closures are scheduled on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are expected to continue until mid-December.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Regional Hospital using new machine to perform precise cardiovascular surgeries
-
"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens
-
Queen Isabella Causeway road closures set for this week
-
Border Patrol: Smugglers abandon 4 children near Brownsville
-
Woman shot in Mercedes, police investigating