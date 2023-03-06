Raymondville mother arrested after colliding into a train with her children in the vehicle
A 37-year-old Raymondville woman was arrested Wednesday after her children were injured when she collided with a train, police said.
Ruby Torres had her 11-month-old twin boys in her car when she attempted to beat an incoming train at the intersection of 7th and Sauz Streets by driving around the train crossing gates. Raymondville police say the train ended up rear-ending her vehicle.
Torres is expected to be charged with two counts of endangering a child and disregarding the train signal.
The children were treated for minor injuries and are in custody of their family, police said.
