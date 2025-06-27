x

Reabren carriles de la Interestatal 2 en McAllen tras derrame de caliche

2 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 1:04 PM June 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Tres carriles en dirección oeste de la I-2 en McAllen han sido reabiertos luego de un derrame de caliche, según el portavoz del Departamento de Transporte de Texas, Ray Predraza.

Pedraza dijo que las cuadrillas estaban limpiando el derrame justo antes de la salida de la Avenida Jackson el viernes por la mañana. El derrame causó algunos embotellamientos, pero los carriles ya se han reabierto.

