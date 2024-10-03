x

Realizan curso de primeros auxilios en Weslaco

Realizan curso de primeros auxilios en Weslaco
6 hours 3 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 10:46 AM October 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Juan Delamora, representante de  la escuela 'Rapid Response Training Center' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que realizarán en Donna sobre las clases de CPR, entre otras técnicas de primeros auxilios. 

-Fecha del curso: 5 de octubre 

-Ubicación: 307 E. Railroad ST. Weslaco 

-Número de contacto: (956) 800-2302 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days