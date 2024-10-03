Realizan curso de primeros auxilios en Weslaco
Juan Delamora, representante de la escuela 'Rapid Response Training Center' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que realizarán en Donna sobre las clases de CPR, entre otras técnicas de primeros auxilios.
-Fecha del curso: 5 de octubre
-Ubicación: 307 E. Railroad ST. Weslaco
-Número de contacto: (956) 800-2302
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Chile De Monte the cat
-
Arraignment held for man accused of causing crash that killed Cameron County...
-
Brownsville team keeping tradition alive with an Escaramuza
-
Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges
-
Suspect identified in Edcouch bar stabbing
Sports Video
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...