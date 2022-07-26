Regular maintenance is key to avoiding car issues during hot temperatures

The heat the Valley is experiencing can also take a toll on our vehicles.

The American Automobile Association in Texas encourages checking your vehicle because the Valley heat can push a car past its limits.

"Dead batteries, flat tires, and engine problems are the top three reasons we see roadside emergencies here in Texas during the summer," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Ruben Captillo, a mechanic and co-owner of Integrity Auto Repairs, says car batteries are likely to drain a lot faster during the summer months.

"High heat, especially right now with triple digits, your battery is definitely taking a beating because everything is working a lot harder in your engine bay," Captillo said.

Engine cooling systems also suffer in the heat.

"The cooling system is there to protect your engine from overheating," Armbruster said.

"If your coolant level is low, you can risk overheating and that minor issue, which can be a $50 fix if it's a leak or something like that, can end up being a head repair which can be 2, $3,000 a lot more," Captillo said.

The heat can also increase your tire pressure and cause over inflation, which puts you atrisk of a blowout.

"It's really important that you're checking your tire pressure periodically," Armbruster said. "Here at AAA, we recommend at least once a month."

These problems can get worse if you are not doing regular maintenance on your car.

"It's one of those situations you don't want to put yourself in," Captillo said. "So it's just better to make sure you get all those checks done."