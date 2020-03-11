'Remain in Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, but “Remain in Mexico” is one of several U.S. responses to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families. It has flown more than 800 people from El Salvador and Honduras to Guatemala since November, denying them a chance to claim asylum in the United States and to instead ask for it there. About 4,000 Mexicans and Central Americans have been deported after failing initial screenings for asylum that are administered in Border Patrol stations with very little turnaround time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.