San Isidro ISD provides students with hotspots, laptops as classes move online

As school districts shift to online classes, teachers worry that students without internet access will fall behind.

About 15% to 20% of students in the San Isidro Independent School District, which serves the rural northeast corner of Starr County, lack internet access, said Superintendent Mario Alvarado. Families with internet access often don't have a computer for each child, which makes it difficult for them to complete schoolwork.

To assist them, the district provided students with laptops and internet hotspots. State grants helped the district pay for the devices.

