School marching bands take precautions as they practice in the heat

Valley high school band practices picked back up this week and with high temperatures outside, schools are taking precautions to keep students safe.

The Sabercat band from Vela High School is getting ready to march into the new year and although Valley heat is nothing new, this year has been hitting record high temperatures.

It's not just the physical toll marching students are facing, but Drum Major Emilia Jaime says the heat is mentally exhausting, as well.

"Some kids are kind of struggling because of the heat," Jaime said. "I'm trying to give it my all, but the heat is making me overthink a lot."

Staff are taking extra precautions to make sure students stay safe.

"We make sure they're hydrated. We talk to them about that every day," Sabercat Band Director Daniel Carrera said.

Carrera says water breaks every 20 minutes are mandatory, but the students can also take breaks when needed.

The band starts their day at 8 a.m. when temperatures are already close to 90 degrees, even on the cooler days.

"We don't stay out here too long, we only stay out here until about 10:15 a.m.," Carrera said.

Rehearsals are only outdoors in the mornings, but after lunch they head inside to avoid the afternoon sun.

But if the heat index is above 103 or if it's raining, they won't go outside at all.

Every day will get a little easier, especially with a goal of making it to state this year.

Watch the video above for the full story.